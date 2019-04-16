Jet board meet, Kwid EV debut, Rahul in Kerala & more: Top news today

Before you start the day, let's take a quick look at some of the major events in the country that are likely to make headlines today. From board meeting to Rahul Gandhi's rally in Kerala, here are some of the most important news events scheduled for today that will be keenly watched.

1. will make a debut on bourses

Wires and cables manufacturer will make a debut on bourses on April 16 after a overwhelming response to its public issue last week. The final issue price is fixed at higher end of price band of Rs 533-538 per share.

2. Jet board meets today as lenders refuse funds

India’s first private airline is headed towards a total grounding and a decision could be taken as early as Tuesday after a meeting of its board of directors. Left with no cash, a seven-plane fleet and fuel to run operations only till Tuesday afternoon, the end is imminent, said sources close to the development. “Jet cannot be saved now. It’s on the ground,” another source in the know said.

This follows Monday’s no-consensus emergency meeting of the lenders’ consortium, led by State Bank of India, to decide on infusion of Rs 1,000 crore immediately. Soon after, the suspension of the international operations was extended till at least April 18. Read on...

3. PM Modi to hold roadshow in Bhubaneswar today

Prime Minister will hold a roadshow in Bhubaneswar during his visit to Odisha on April 16. He is also scheduled to address two rallies in Bhubaneswar and Sambalpur on the same day. BJP state vice president Samir Mohanty on Sunday said that the prime minister will start his roadshow from near the Biju Patnaik International Airport and reach the public rally venue at Baramunda Ground covering Ganganagar and OUAT Square. Read on...

4. to launch today in China

One of the most hyped launches this year was that was unveiled on February 20 during Samsung’s Unpacked event. Although the company had revealed the specifications of the first foldable smartphone, it had not announced its date of release. The wait is over as Samsung is launching the Galaxy Fold in China on April 16, a day after the US launch.

5. India-bound Electric to debut today

The production version of the Kwid EV is scheduled to make global debut on April 16 at the Shanghai Motor Show 2019. The new Kwid EV will be developed nby Dongfeng Motors, which is Renault’s partner in China.

6. Rajnath Singh likely to file nomination from Lucknow today

Union Home Minister Rajnath Singh is likely to file his nomination papers from here on April 16.

President of BJP's Lucknow mahanagar unit Mukesh Sharma Wednesday said, "Union Home Minister Rajnath Singh, who is also the MP from Lucknow, will address party workers at UP BJP office on April 16, and then proceed to the collectorate along with ministers and MLAs to file nomination papers from Lucknow parliamentary constituency. Read on...

7. Wipro to consider third buyback proposal on April 16

Information technology (IT) major Wipro on Wednesday said it would consider a buyback proposal in its next board meet scheduled on April 16. If the proposal is approved, this will be the third such buyback by the Bengaluru-headquartered firm.

“The board will consider a proposal for buyback of equity shares of the company at its meeting scheduled to be held on April 16, 2019,” the company said in an exchange filing. Earlier, in an order dated February 15, market regulator Securities and Exchange Board of India (Sebi) had given its go ahead to Wipro for its proposed buyback plan. The IT services company had sought relaxation in buyback norms from Sebi as an ongoing scheme of amalgamation is pending before the Company Law Tribunal (NCLT). Read on...

8. Kartarpur corridor: Pak accepts India's proposal to hold technical meeting today

Pakistan accepted India's proposal to hold a technical meeting with regard to Kartarpur corridor on April 16, according to Pakistani Ministry of External Affairs.

"Continuing with #Pakistan's spirit of constructive engagement, we have agreed to the Indian proposal for a technical meeting on April 16. We expect positivity from #India so that the corridor becomes reality for 550th celebrations," Mohammad Faisal, Spokesperson of Pakistan's Ministry of External Affairs tweeted on Monday.

The meeting comes after India postponed the second round of talks on corridor after reports surfaced about the appointment of "controversial elements" by Pakistan in a committee associated with the corridor. Read on...

9. Amit Shah and to address public meetings in Kerala today



BJP President Amit Shah will address public meetings in Kerala on April 16. He will address an election convention in Kannur and then leave for Thrissur and Aluva to attend public meetings there.

Meanwhile, Congress will also be in Kerala today, addressing public meeting at St Stephens Higher Secondary School Ground, Pathanapuram, Kollam. He will address public meeting in Pathanamthitta, Alappuzha and Thiruvananthapuram.