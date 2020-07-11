JUST IN
Jharkhand CM Hemant Soren, wife test negative for coronavirus

Health workers collected swab samples of Soren and his wife, and some officials working in the Chief Minister's Office

Jharkhand | Hemant Soren

Press Trust of India  |  Ranchi 

Hemant Soren
All the swab samples of the chief minister, his wife and other officials tested negative for Covid-19, the CMO said in the statement | Photo: Wikimedia Commons

Jharkhand Chief Minister Hemant Soren and his wife Kalpana tested negative for Covid-19 on Saturday, an official statement said.

Earlier in the day, health workers had collected swab samples of Soren, his wife, and some officials working in the Chief Minister's Office (CMO).

The chief minister has been in home quarantine since July 8 after he came in contact with Drinking and Sanitation Minister Mithilesh Thakur and JMM MLA Mathura Mahato, who have been found infected with Covid-19.

Health workers took swab samples of the chief minister, his wife Kalpana Soren, Press Adviser Abhishek Prasad, senior personal secretary Sunil Srivastav and other officials and police officers working at the CMO, the statement said.

All the swab samples of the chief minister, his wife and other officials tested negative for Covid-19, the CMO said in the statement.

Thakur and Mahato are admitted to the Covid-19 ward at Rajendra Institute of Medical Sciences (RIMS).
First Published: Sat, July 11 2020. 21:02 IST

