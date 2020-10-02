Jharkhand coronavirus update: 1,013 new Covid-19 cases, 8 fresh fatalities

JUST IN
Press Trust of India  |  Ranchi 

Health workers in Personal Protective Equipment (PPE) kit taking a dead body for the cremation of a patient who died from Covid-19 coronavirus.

Jharkhand's COVID-19 caseload rose

to 84,664 on Friday as 1,013 more people tested positive for the infection, a health official said.

Eight more people succumbed to the infection, taking the state's coronavirus death toll to 721, he said.

The state now has 11,482 active coronavirus cases, while 72,461 people have been cured of the disease so far, the official said.

A total of 24,758 samples were tested for COVID-19 in the last 24 hours, he added.

First Published: Fri, October 02 2020. 09:00 IST

