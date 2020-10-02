Jharkhand coronavirus update: 1,013 new Covid-19 cases, 8 fresh fatalities

Jharkhand's COVID-19 caseload rose



to 84,664 on Friday as 1,013 more people tested positive for the infection, a health official said.

Eight more people succumbed to the infection, taking the state's death toll to 721, he said.

The state now has 11,482 active cases, while 72,461 people have been cured of the disease so far, the official said.

A total of 24,758 samples were tested for COVID-19 in the last 24 hours, he added.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)