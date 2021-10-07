Jio World Drive: Reliance's premium retail destination in Mumbai's BKC area

-
ALSO READ
Mumbai mega makeover has big opportunities for both realtors and residents
Q1 results: Reliance Jio net profit rises 45% to Rs 3,651 crore
Jio's Q1 net profit rises 45% YoY to Rs 3,651 crore; ARPU at Rs 138
RIL Q1 results: Consolidated net profit falls 7% to Rs 12,273 crore
RIL AGM 2021: JioPhone Next to 5G, and more announced under Jio Platforms
-
Reliance on Thursday announced the launch of its premium retail destination, Jio World Drive (JWD), in Mumbai’s commercial epicenter, Bandra Kurla Complex.
It will be home to prominent international and Indian brands, 27 culinary outlets, Mumbai’s first rooftop Jio Drive-In Theatre, an open-air weekend community market, pet-friendly services, a dedicated pop-up experience and other services.
Jio World Drive will also showcase Indian and international public art in a commercial space, which will be created by renowned artists that will highlight the spirit of Mumbai.
“With the opening of Jio World Drive, Bandra Kurla Complex is poised to be the new social centre of gravity in Mumbai. The precinct will set new benchmark for curated experiences that one can expect from such retail avenues from across the globe, in the heart of Mumbai. Iconic offerings like the upcoming Jio Drive-in theatre will make this a must- visit destination to create moments of delight for all,” said Darshan Mehta, CEO, Reliance Brands Limited.
The rooftop Jio Drive-In Theatre will be operated by cinema-chain PVR, with a capacity for 290 cars and also introduces PVR’s flagship cinema concept of Maison PVR.
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU