Jio World Drive: Reliance's premium retail destination in Mumbai's BKC area

Reliance on Thursday announced the launch of its premium retail destination, Jio World Drive (JWD), in Mumbai’s commercial epicenter, Bandra Kurla Complex.

It will be home to prominent international and Indian brands, 27 culinary outlets, Mumbai’s first rooftop Jio Drive-In Theatre, an open-air weekend community market, pet-friendly services, a dedicated pop-up experience and other services.

Jio World Drive will also showcase Indian and international public art in a commercial space, which will be created by renowned artists that will highlight the spirit of Mumbai.

“With the opening of Jio World Drive, Bandra Kurla Complex is poised to be the new social centre of gravity in Mumbai. The precinct will set new benchmark for curated experiences that one can expect from such retail avenues from across the globe, in the heart of Mumbai. Iconic offerings like the upcoming Jio Drive-in theatre will make this a must- visit destination to create moments of delight for all,” said Darshan Mehta, CEO, Reliance Brands Limited.

The rooftop Jio Drive-In Theatre will be operated by cinema-chain PVR, with a capacity for 290 cars and also introduces PVR’s flagship cinema concept of Maison PVR.