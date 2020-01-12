JNU admin says doing security audit of hostels to check entry of outsiders

The Jawaharlal Nehru University has undertaken a security audit of the hostels to check stay of outsiders and unauthorised students there, following the January 5 violence on the campus, the JNU administration said on Saturday.

In a letter sent to hostel wardens, Umesh Kadam, dean of students, asked them to notify all hostel residents to “follow the rules regarding having guests in the hostel room as per the procedures and rules of IHA and provide the necessary details in the forms accordingly.”

In case, any outsider/un-authorised student/guest is found staying in the rooms, necessary action will be initiated against the resident student as per Inter-Hall Administration (IHA) rules and the details of such guests shall be forwarded to the Station House Officer, Police Station, Vasant Kunj North, New Delhi, the notice stated.

On January 7, SHO of Vasant Kunj (North) Ritu Raj had written to the varsity, requesting it to do an audit of hostels for outsiders or unauthorised students.



Meanwhile, a university official said Vice-Chancellor M Jagadesh Kumar held a meeting with students chosen randomly and the V-C sought their views on the situation in the varsity.

However, the JNUSU alleged one of the students that the V-C met belonged to the ABVP.