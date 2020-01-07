JUST IN
JNU LIVE: Bollywood backs students, protestors demand Modi's resignation

JNU violence: Bollywood personalities led hundreds of people in a peaceful protest at Carter Road in Mumbai

BS Web Team 

EVENT HIGHLIGHTS

protests, jnu violence
JNU LIVE updates: Protests against the mob attack on Jawaharlal Nehru University (JNU) students and teachers continue in different parts of the country.  In Mumbai, students who called for a "Occupy Gateway" protest at the iconic Gateway of India have been moved to a different location. On Monday evening, Bollywood personalities led hundreds of people in a peaceful protest at Carter Road in Mumbai. Students of IIT Bombay, TISS, and members of students' organisations raised slogans against Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Union Home Minister Amit Shah.

On Sunday evening, masked people brandishing hockey sticks and iron rods stormed the JNU campus in Delhi and targeted students in three hostels, unleashing mayhem with sticks, stones and iron rods, hitting inmates and breaking windows, furniture and personal belongings. They also attacked a women's hostel. In the violence, 34 people were injured.

