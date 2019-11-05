Job placement process a mixed bag for mid- and low-rung campuses this year

Unlike their top-rung peers, the job placement process at mid- and low-tiered engineering and management campuses has been a mixed bag compared to last year. While some have seen decent growth in numbers of offers or packages over last year, others are facing a challenge in getting recruiters or job offers.

For instance, Visvesvaraya National Institute of Technology, Nagpur, has seen a 30 per cent reduction in the number of companies visiting the campus for recruitment. According to a college placement executive, several reputed companies — Maruti Suzuki, TVS, Tata Motors, ...