Jobs, agrarian crisis are real issues: Chhattisgarh CM Bhupesh Baghel

Chhattisgarh Chief Minister Bhupesh Baghel played a crucial role in delivering a two-thirds majority for the Congress party in the 2018 Assembly elections.

He remains assured that the party will make a clean sweep in the Lok Sabha election as well. Excerpts from an interview with Sandeep Kumar where he discusses various issues — from politics to Left Wing extremism and the future road map for the mineral rich state’s development The Congress secured a tremendous victory in the recent Assembly polls, but in the 2014 Lok Sabha polls, the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) won 10 of ...