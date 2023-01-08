PMO holds a high-level review meeting on Joshimath land subsidence

The Prime Minister’s Office (PMO) on Sunday held a high-level review meeting on Joshimath subsidence. P K Mishra, principal secretary to the Prime Minister, attended the review meeting with the Cabinet secretary, other senior officials of the central government, and members of the Disaster Management Authority (NDMA), said an official statement.

Chief Secretary Sukhbir Singh Sandhu and Director General of Police Ashok Kumar also attended the meeting of the via videoconference.

Interacting with the media after the meeting, Sandhu said, “People should be shifted from risk-prone areas, and the reasons (for the subsidence) found out quickly. The Government of India has spoken to experts. A team will be reaching Joshimath on Monday.”

Joshimath is the gateway to famous pilgrimage sites like Badrinath and Hemkund Sahib and the international skiing destination, . A team from the Disaster Response Force and four teams from the State Disaster Response Force have already reached Joshimath.

Meanwhile, in a telephonic conversation with Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami, Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday enquired after the steps taken for the safety and rehabilitation of the affected residents. According to the Chief Minister’s Office, Modi sought details on the progress of immediate and long-term action plans to mitigate and resolve the concern of residents.

Dhami had visited Joshimath on Saturday to assess the on-ground situation, a day after he directed the immediate evacuation of around 600 affected families. He said Joshimath is an important place for culture, religion, and tourism, and all efforts will be made to save it.

Border Management secretary and members of NDMA are to visit on Monday and assess the situation. A team of experts from the Institute of Disaster Management, Geological Survey of India, IIT Roorkee, Wadia Institute of Himalayan Geology (Dehradun), National Institute of Hydrology (Roorkee), and Central Building Research Institute will study and give recommendations.