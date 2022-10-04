Journalists need character certificate to cover PM Modi's rally in Himachal

Prime Minister will inaugurate Bilaspur on Wednesday during his visit to Himachal Pradesh, where he will also lay the foundation stone of projects worth over Rs 3,650 crore. The PM will also address a public function. He will also participate in the Dussehra celebrations in Kullu.

Ahead of PM Modi's day-long visit to the hilly state, Bilaspur's district administration has issued a notice to all journalists. The notice states that all journalists, who wish to cover PM Modi's visit and rally, will have to produce a character certificate.

The notice demands all journalists, from privately-owned print, digital, and television to representatives of the state-run media, including the All India Radio (AIR) and Doordarshan to bring certificates of “character verification”.

Also issued by the police on September 29, the notice asked the District Public Relations Officer (DPRO) to supply a list of all press correspondents, photographers, videographers, and teams of Doordarshan and AIR along with “a certificate of their character verification,” multiple media reports stated.

"The certificate of character verification may be supplied to the office of Deputy Superintendent of Police, CID, Bilaspur by October 1, 2022 positively. Their access within the rally or meeting will be decided by this office," the notification said.

The notice has stirred a debate among politicians and journalists.

Naresh Chauhan, the chief spokesperson of the Himachal Congress committee, has condemned the demand, saying that the move is against the freedom of the media.

The DRPO of Bilaspur has said that the character certificate for journalists is mandatory, and has also demanded an official stamp on the digital ID cards of journalists, reports stated.

“This formality is mandatory to all. The SP and CID departments are asking for the certificates of character verification,” DPRO Kuldeep Guleria said, quoted India Today.