JP Nadda is BJP working president, Amit Shah stays national president

Jagat Prakash Nadda, a veteran politician from Himachal Pradesh, will be the working president of BJP, union minister Rajnath Singh announced on Monday.
Nadda, 58 and a former union health minister, will hold the post for six months.
Home Minister Amit Shah will continue as the national president of the party.
