JUST IN
You are here: Home » Current Affairs » News » National

Major killed, another officer and 2 jawans injured in Kashmir encounter
Business Standard

JP Nadda is BJP working president, Amit Shah stays national president

Nadda, 58 and a former union health minister, will hold the post for six months

BS Web Team  |  New Delhi 

J P Nadda
J P Nadda

Jagat Prakash Nadda, a veteran politician from Himachal Pradesh, will be the working president of BJP, union minister Rajnath Singh announced on Monday.

Nadda, 58 and a former union health minister, will hold the post for six months.

Home Minister Amit Shah will continue as the national president of the party.
First Published: Mon, June 17 2019. 20:07 IST

PREVIOUS STORY

NEXT STORY
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU