JSW Steel to ramp up supply of liquid medical oxygen to 900 tonnes daily

-
ALSO READ
JSW Steel sees mettle in bankrupt asset amid upturn in steel market
India battles Covid surge amid oxygen shortage: Key updates you should know
Oxygen diversion to have limited impact on manufacturing sector: Analysts
Jindal Stainless chalks out Rs 2,000-3,000 cr capex plan for next 2-3 yrs
Steel stocks extend rally; JSW Steel, Tata Steel hit fresh 52-week highs
-
JSW Steel is gearing up to ramp up its liquid medical oxygen (LMO) supply to over 900 tonnes a day by month-end and also working towards increasing it further.
The company said that it had targeted to supply around 20,000 tonnes of liquid oxygen in April from its three plants in Maharashtra, Karnataka and Tamil Nadu.
JSW group chairman and managing director, Sajjan Jindal, was present during the high-level meeting with Prime Minister, Narendra Modi, on Friday. Jindal told Business Standard after the meeting that JSW would supply to its maximum capacity.
Heads of most of the major steel companies were present during the meeting as they were supplying LMO to meet the high demand.
JSW said on Sunday that between April 21 to April 23, JSW Steel had supplied 898 tonnes average daily oxygen from its plant premises, which is the highest supply by any steel players in India.
It had been supplying 600 tonnes daily LMO from JSW's plants complex in Karnataka and Tamil Nadu to Andhra Pradesh, Telengana, Kerala, Goa, Karnataka, Tamil Nadu and Marathwada region.
Another 250 tonnes of oxygen daily was being supplied from its Dolvi Raigad Maharashtra plant to Mumbai Metropolitan Region, North Maharashtra, Nagpur, Pune, Kolhapur, Nanded, Sangli, Thane, Vasai Virar, and Panvel Raigad.
The company said that it was supplying oxygen for medical purposes as priority in response to the current crises and added that it would not impact production.
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU