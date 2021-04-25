JSW Steel to ramp up supply of liquid medical oxygen to 900 tonnes daily

is gearing up to ramp up its liquid medical (LMO) supply to over 900 tonnes a day by month-end and also working towards increasing it further.

The company said that it had targeted to supply around 20,000 tonnes of liquid in April from its three plants in Maharashtra, Karnataka and Tamil Nadu.

JSW group chairman and managing director, Sajjan Jindal, was present during the high-level meeting with Prime Minister, Narendra Modi, on Friday. Jindal told Business Standard after the meeting that JSW would supply to its maximum capacity.

Heads of most of the major steel companies were present during the meeting as they were supplying LMO to meet the high demand.

JSW said on Sunday that between April 21 to April 23, had supplied 898 tonnes average daily from its plant premises, which is the highest supply by any steel players in India.

It had been supplying 600 tonnes daily LMO from JSW's plants complex in Karnataka and Tamil Nadu to Andhra Pradesh, Telengana, Kerala, Goa, Karnataka, Tamil Nadu and Marathwada region.

Another 250 tonnes of oxygen daily was being supplied from its Dolvi Raigad Maharashtra plant to Mumbai Metropolitan Region, North Maharashtra, Nagpur, Pune, Kolhapur, Nanded, Sangli, Thane, Vasai Virar, and Panvel Raigad.

The company said that it was supplying oxygen for medical purposes as priority in response to the current crises and added that it would not impact production.