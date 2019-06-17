Junior doctors to end strike as Mamata Banerjee agrees to their demands

in on Monday agreed to call off their week-long strike after meeting chief minister at the state’s secretariat.

With a list of 12 demands, 31 met Banerjee in the presence of minister of state Chandrima Bhattacharya, administrative heads, the police and senior doctors. The meeting was telecast live from the secretariat.

Earlier, the agitators had said that they would meet the chief minister only if the meeting was telecast live by the media. They had earlier twice declined to meet Banerjee.

Besides governance and infrastructural issues at the various government-aided and private medical colleges in the state, protesting doctors had demanded presence of armed forces in and police action against assailants under non-bailable sections.

While hearing the demands of the agitators, Banerjee suggested that nodal officers will be appointed to look after all security aspects. She also advised the health department to appoint public relations officers who will be responsible for communicating patients' condition to relatives.

“Doctors who have to attend to other patients may not be in a position to tell about the condition of patients and any instances of death. So a third person needs to be involved who will have the requisite empathy to deal with the patients' relatives”, Banerjee said.

Besides, a grievance cell will be set-up in all government-run and initiatives will be taken to educate people to register their complaint in that cell rather than directing their anger at the doctors.

Police have been instructed by the chief minister to control the inflow of crowd at the In emergency cases, only two people will be allowed to accompany the patient.

While expressing her pain over a recent incident in which were beaten up by a patient's relatives, Banerjee said, “We always appeal to people not to take law and order in thier own hands. But such spontaneous instances do happen. There is need for civil awareness”.

She reasoned that while it is possible for the administration to prevent and control 99 per cent of such cases, the rest are impulsive and cannot be foreseen.

Banerjee didn’t promise presence of armed police in state-run hospitals but advised the police to step up security to prevent any such furore.

The strike left patients untreated for days. A three-day-old baby boy with foetal distress died at a government hospital on Thursday after remaining untreated since his birth.

Against allegations of local politicians pushing hospital authorities for favour, Banerjee said this practice needs to be stopped and asked the health department to issue a circular that no favours are to be given to politicians and their references.

On infrastructural issues plaguing medical colleges and hospitals, Banerjee said these issues have to be looked upon with respect to availability of funds for developmental work. The allocation for health shot up from Rs 690 crore in 2011 to Rs 9600 crore in 2019.