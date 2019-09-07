Just a few strands: Coping with illness, hair loss & side-effects of cancer

Jayanti’s story For many harried working mothers, she’s a lifeline. A domestic help, Jayanti starts her working day at 6 am. She is punctual, regular and polite. At just over 40, she’s content: A migrant from West Bengal, but unlike others, never having had to see grinding poverty.

Her family manage to eat fish curry and rice several days a week. Her daughter has recently got married in a well-organised wedding to a man who is a mechanic in the Maruti factory in Gurugram. All the members of her family own mobile phones. The most arresting feature of ...