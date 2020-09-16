Justice Bhushan Gavai to inaugurate e-filing website for consumer disputes

Bhushan Gavai of the is set to inaugurate 'edaakhil.nic.in', a portal for of consumer disputes which has been developed by Informatics Centre at an online function on September 18. Initially, will be possible only for disputes filed before the commission and state commissions. Later, the district forums are also likely to included.



Gavai will also be the chief guest at the release of a handbook on the new 2019, authored by Ashok Pitambar Bhangale, who retires on the same day as president of the Maharashtra State Commission. Justice Prasanna Varale, a judge of Bombay High Court, has written the preface while Dr S M Kantikar, who will be the guest of honour, has written the foreword. The book contains all the rules, regulations and notifications pertaining to the new Act.