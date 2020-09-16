Justice Bhushan Gavai to inaugurate e-filing website for consumer disputes

-
Justice Bhushan Gavai of the Supreme Court is set to inaugurate 'edaakhil.nic.in', a portal for e-filing of consumer disputes which has been developed by National Informatics Centre at an online function on September 18. Initially, e-filing will be possible only for disputes filed before the national commission and state commissions. Later, the district forums are also likely to included.
Justice Gavai will also be the chief guest at the release of a handbook on the new Consumer Protection Act 2019, authored by Justice Ashok Pitambar Bhangale, who retires on the same day as president of the Maharashtra State Commission. Justice Prasanna Varale, a judge of Bombay High Court, has written the preface while Dr S M Kantikar, who will be the guest of honour, has written the foreword. The book contains all the rules, regulations and notifications pertaining to the new Act.
