K Raja Prasad Reddy of Telugu media group Sakshi elected INS president

Reddy succeeds Mohit Jain of the Economic Times at INS, the apex body of publishers of newspapers, magazines and periodicals in the country

Topics
media & entertainment | Newspapers in India | Telugu

New Delhi 

K Raja Prasad Reddy
K Raja Prasad Reddy

K Raja Prasad Reddy of Telugu media group Sakshi was on Friday elected president of the Indian Newspaper Society (INS) for 2022-23. He succeeds Mohit Jain of the Economic Times. INS, the apex body of publishers of newspapers, magazines and periodicals in the country, also elected Aaj Samaj’s Rakesh Sharma as deputy president and Mathrubhumi Arogya Masika’s M V Shreyams Kumar as vice-president. Amar Ujala’s Tanmay Maheshwari was named the honorary treasurer of the Society for 2022-23.

The secretary general of the society is Mary Paul.

The other members of the executive committee of INS are:

•S.

Balasubramaniam Adityan (Daily Thanthi)

•Girish Agarwal (Dainik Bhaskar, Bhopal)

•Samahit Bal (Pragativadi)

•Samudra Bhattacharya (Hindustan Times, Patna)

•Hormusji N. Cama (Bombay Samachar)

•Gaurav Chopra (Filmi Duniya)

•Vijay Kumar Chopra (Punjabi Kesari, Jalandhar)

•Karan Rajendra Darda (Lokmat, Aurangabad)

•Vijay Jawaharlal Darda (Lokmat, Nagpur)

•Jagjit Singh Dardi (Charhdikala Daily)

•Viveck Goenka (The Indian Express, Mumbai)

•Mahendra Mohan Gupta (Dainik Jagran)

•Pradeep Gupta (Dataquest)

•Sanjay Gupta (Dainik Jagran, Varanasi)

•Shivendra Gupta (Business Standard)

•Vivek Gupta (Sanmarg)

•Sarvinder Kaur (Ajit)

•R. Lakshmipathy (Dinamalar)

•Vilas A Marathe (Dainik Hindusthan, Amravati)

•Harsha Mathew (Vanitha)

•Naresh Mohan (Sunday Statesman)

•Anant Nath (Grihshobhika, Marathi)

•Pratap G. Pawar (Sakal)

•Rahul Rajkhewa (The Sentinel)

•R M R Ramesh (Dinakaran)

•Atideb Sarkar (The Telegraph)

•Partha P Sinha (Navbharat Times)

•Praveen Someshwar (The Hindustan Times)

•Kiran D Thakur (Tarun Bharat, Belgaum)

•Biju Varghese (Mangalam Weekly)

•I Venkat (Annadata)

•Kundan R Vyas (Vyapar, Mumbai)

•K N Tilak Kumar (Deccan Herald & Prajavani)

•Ravindra Kumar (The Statesman)

•Kiran B Vadodaria (Sambhaav Metro)

•P V Chandran (Grehalaksmi)

•Somesh Sharma (Rashtradoot Saptahik)

•Jayant Mammen Mathew (Malayala Manorama)

•Shailesh Gupta (Mid-Day)

•L Adimoolam (Health & The Antiseptic)

•Mohit Jain (Economic Times)

First Published: Fri, September 23 2022. 18:54 IST

