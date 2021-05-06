K'taka remdisivir supply to increase to 20K vials per day for next 5 days

-
ALSO READ
US enterprises should make use of the state ecosystem: Karnataka Deputy CM
Covid-19: 81000 vials of Remdesivir arrive from US in Mumbai
Narayana Hrudayalaya surges 9%, hits record high in a range-bound market
Remdesivir shortage: UP CM orders procurement of 25000 vials from Ahmedabad
Delhi CM holds meeting to strengthen Covid patients home isolation system
-
The four companies which are supplying anti-viral remdisivir to the government have agreed to increase the supply to 20,000 vials for the next five days starting from May 6 (Thursday), said Deputy Chief Minister and State COVID task force head Dr CN Ashwatha Narayana, on Wednesday.
Addressing press conference Narayana said, "I have spoken to company heads of these four companies and put together, they have agreed to increase the supply to 20,000 vials. Till now these companies were supplying 10,000 vials in total per day."
He also informed, the companies have agreed to further increase the supply after May 9.
To curb any black marketing of remdisivir, he said the names of the patients for whom it is administered will be recorded and the names of those will be put in the public domain to ensure transparency.
"The triage of the COVID patients will be further strengthened in starting from the primary health care (PHC) level itself. The needed additional staff required for this will be deployed by roping in internees, final year graduation students and PG students of all the medical/paramedical courses," Narayana clarified.
The PHCs are also told to ensure enough stock of medical consumables such as masks, PPE kits, aprons, pulse oximeters etc, he informed.
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU