Kala Chaupal helps artisans rebuild lives in the aftermath of Cyclone Fani

When Cyclone Fani swept through Odisha’s famous craft village, Raghurajpur in Puri district, on May 3 this year, it not only destroyed most houses in its wake, but also wreaked havoc on a huge number of crafts stored there, including their treasured Pattachitra paintings. “As someone who’s working to create linkages between traditional and contemporary arts, I mourned the destruction of those heritage works,” says Leenika Jacob of Kala Chaupal, the Gurugram-based public trust and non-profit that uses visual and supporting arts to drive positive social and cultural ...