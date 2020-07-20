Kanpur gangster Vikas Dubey died of 'haemorrhage, shock': Autopsy

The post-mortem report of gangster Vikas Dubey, the main accused in the ambush and murder of eight police officials in a village near Kanpur, has said he died due to 'hemorrhage and shock' due to antemortem firearm injuries.

The gangster was arrested from the Mahakaal temple in Madhya Pradesh's Ujjain on July 9.

Later, on July 10, while he was being brought to form Ujjain, the vehicle in which he was being taken, reportedly overturned and Dubey tried to flee after snatching the firearm of a policeman.



When the police asked Dubey to surrender, he started firing at the police, leading to a gun battle that finally killed the gangster in the cross-firing.

The Uttar Pradesh government later formed a one-member judicial commission, under retired Justice S.K. Aggarwal, to probe the encounter after the opposition claimed that the gangster was killed in a 'fake encounter' to protect the identity of his political masters.

The commission has been given two months' time to submit its report.

Earlier, the state government had formed a Special Investigation Team (SIT) to probe the rise of and the role of the police.

The three-member Special Investigation Team, headed by Additional Chief Secretary Sanjay R. Bhoosreddy, has issued a mobile number besides an e-mail id and postal addresses for the people, including their representatives, to contact the SIT and apprise it of whatever facts they may know regarding the slain gangster and his accomplices.