Vikas Dubey's encounter gives SP, BSP, Congress ammo to attack Adityanath

The Opposition in Uttar Pradesh inhabits two spheres: The virtual and the real.

The two worlds rarely intersect because the aggression displayed on Twitter and in Facebook posts hardly translates into action on the ground, while the rare street protests and demonstrations theme micro issues that never figure on social media. “What can we do when a pandemic is raging on and we are told to stay indoors?” asked Anand Bhadauria, a Samajwadi Party (SP) legislative council member, who is part of party President Akhilesh Yadav’s core political team. The only time when the SP ...