JUST IN
You are here: Home » Politics » News » National

People of Rajasthan paying for internal strife in Congress: Vasundhara Raje
Business Standard

Vikas Dubey's encounter gives SP, BSP, Congress ammo to attack Adityanath

Killing of gangster gives the Opposition chance to breach the pan-Hindu vote bank the BJP constructed before 2014

Topics
Vikas Dubey | fake encounters | Uttar Pradesh government

Radhika Ramaseshan  |  New Delhi 

The Opposition in Uttar Pradesh inhabits two spheres: The virtual and the real.

The two worlds rarely intersect because the aggression displayed on Twitter and in Facebook posts hardly translates into action on the ground, while the rare street protests and demonstrations theme micro issues that never figure on social media. “What can we do when a pandemic is raging on and we are told to stay indoors?” asked Anand Bhadauria, a Samajwadi Party (SP) legislative council member, who is part of party President Akhilesh Yadav’s core political team. The only time when the SP ...

MONTHLY STAR

Business Standard Digital

Business Standard Digital Monthly Subscription
149.00  
subscribe
Complete access to the premium product
Convenient - Pay as you go
Pay using Master/Visa Credit Card & ICICI VISA Debit Card
Auto renewed (subject to your card issuer's permission)
Cancel any time in the future
Requires personal information

What you get?

ON BUSINESS STANDARD DIGITAL

  • Unlimited access to all the content on any device through browser or app.
  • Exclusive content, features, opinions and comment – hand-picked by our editors, just for you.
  • Pick 5 of your favourite companies. Get a daily email with all the news updates on them.
  • Track the industry of your choice with a daily newsletter specific to that industry.
  • Stay on top of your investments. Track stock prices in your portfolio.
  • 18 years of archival data.

NOTE :

  • The product is a monthly auto renewal product.
  • Cancellation Policy: You can cancel any time in the future without assigning any reasons, but 48 hours prior to your card being charged for renewal. We do not offer any refunds.
  • To cancel, communicate from your registered email id and send the email with the cancellation request to assist@bsmail.in. Include your contact number for speedy action. Requests mailed to any other ID will not be acknowledged or actioned upon.

SMART MONTHLY

Business Standard Digital

Business Standard Digital - 12 Months
1499.00
subscribe
Get 12 months of Business Standard digital access
Single Seamless Sign-up to Business Standard Digital
Convenient - Once a year payment
Pay using an instrument of your choice - Credit/Debit Cards, Net Banking, Payment Wallets accepted
Exclusive Invite to select Business Standard events

What you get

ON BUSINESS STANDARD DIGITAL

  • Unlimited access to all content on any device through browser or app.
  • Exclusive content, features, opinions and comment - hand-picked by our editors, just for you.
  • Pick 5 of your favourite companies. Get a daily email with all the news updates on them.
  • Track the industry of your choice with a daily newsletter specific to that industry.
  • Stay on top of your investments. Track stock prices in your portfolio.

NOTE :

  • This product is a monthly auto renewal product.
  • Cancellation Policy: You can cancel any time in the future without assigning any reasons, but 48 hours prior to your card being charged for renewal. We do not offer any refunds.
  • To cancel, communicate from your registered email id and send the mail with the request to assist@bsmail.in. Include your contact number for easy reference. Requests mailed to any other ID will not be acknowledged or actioned upon.
First Published: Sun, July 19 2020. 05:32 IST

PREVIOUS STORY

NEXT STORY
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU