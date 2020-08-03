Karnataka Chief Minister Yediyurappa tests positive for coronavirus

-
ALSO READ
Oxford University hoping to get the Covid-19 vaccine ready by September
Karnataka CM to 'work from home' after staff test positive for coronavirus
Coronavirus vaccine update: Covid drug, AstraZeneca vaccine current status
Revealed: China's solution to fight the first wave of coronavirus pandemic
World coronavirus dispatch: First human trial of Covid-19 drug underway
-
Karnataka Chief Minister BS Yediyurappa on Sunday said he has tested positive for Covid-19.
"I have tested positive for coronavirus. Whilst I am fine, I am being hospitalised as a precaution on the recommendation of doctors. I request those who have come in contact with me recently to be observant and exercise self quarantine," the veteran BJP leader wrote on Twitter.
Earlier during the day, Union Home Minister Amit Shah said he has tested positive for coronavirus.
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU