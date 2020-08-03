Karnataka Chief Minister Yediyurappa tests positive for coronavirus

JUST IN
Earlier during the day, Union Home Minister Amit Shah said he has tested positive for coronavirus

Karnataka Chief Minister BS Yediyurappa visits flood-affected areas of Belgaum
File Photo of Karnataka Chief Minister BS Yediyurappa during a visit to flood-affected areas

Karnataka Chief Minister BS Yediyurappa on Sunday said he has tested positive for Covid-19.

"I have tested positive for coronavirus. Whilst I am fine, I am being hospitalised as a precaution on the recommendation of doctors. I request those who have come in contact with me recently to be observant and exercise self quarantine," the veteran BJP leader wrote on Twitter.

Earlier during the day, Union Home Minister Amit Shah said he has tested positive for coronavirus.

First Published: Mon, August 03 2020. 00:14 IST

