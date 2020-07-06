JUST IN
Mandatory e-registration for those travelling to Punjab from July 7
Karnataka Cong MLA tests positive for Covid-19, hospitalised in Bengaluru

On Sunday Senior Congress leader and former Union Minister B Janardhana Poojary had tested positive for the deadly infection

Press Trust of India  |  Bengaluru 

Medics spraying sanitiser on hands before collecting swab sample from a woman at a roadside for Covid-19 test, in Chennai.
A Congress MLA in Karnataka has

tested positive for COVID-19 and has been hospitalised here, party sources said on Monday.

A medical doctor, H D Ranganath from Kunigal constituency in Tumakuru district has been admitted to a private hospital in the city, they said.

State Congress Working President Eshwar Khandre in a tweet said he spoke to the MLA over phone and that "the confidence in his voice has given me belief that he will be back victorious in the fight against COVID."


On Sunday Senior Congress leader and former Union Minister B Janardhana Poojary had tested positive for the deadly infection.

Recently, Mangaluru City North MLA Bharath Shetty of the BJP had been infected by the virus.

First Published: Mon, July 06 2020. 18:43 IST

