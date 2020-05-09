JUST IN
You are here: Home » Current Affairs » News » National

Govt issues fresh guidelines for discharge of coronavirus patients
Business Standard

Karnataka govt allows restaurants, bars to sell liquor at retail prices

According to the latest update by the state health department, total number of coronavirus cases in Karnataka is 753

Topics
Coronavirus | Karnataka government | Lockdown

ANI  |  Bengaluru 

Wine shop
Earlier, the government had allowed the opening of liquor shops in order to mobilise revenue

In its latest order, the Karnataka government has allowed restaurants, pubs and bars to sell liquor at retail prices from May 9 to May 17. The third phase of the coronavirus lockdown is slated to end on May 17.

"The Karnataka government has allowed restaurants, pubs and bars to sell liquor at retail prices from tomorrow till May 17. However, they can be sold only in a takeaway form," read an order issued by the state government.

ALSO READ: Coronavirus LIVE: 3,320 cases, 95 deaths in 24 hrs, India tally at 59,695

Earlier, the government had allowed the opening of liquor shops in order to mobilise revenue. However, bars, pubs, restaurants were ordered to remain close amid the Covid-19 lockdown.

As per the latest update by the State Health Department, the total number of coronavirus cases in the state is 753. "Of 753 cases, 346 are active cases. 376 persons were discharged after treatment while 30 people have succumbed to the coronavirus," the Health Department said in a release.
First Published: Sat, May 09 2020. 12:39 IST

PREVIOUS STORY

NEXT STORY
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU