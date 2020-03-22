JUST IN
Karnataka govt announces Rs 200-cr plan to curb Covid-19, forms 100 teams

Free ration for the next two months will be given to all who avail ration in one go, Karnataka Chief Minister BS Yediyurappa said on Sunday

BS Reporter 

Deserted street in Karnataka on account of Janata curfew | File photo
The government of Karnataka has pledged a Rs 200-crore fund towards immediate expenses to contain the spread of coronavirus.

With the number of Covid-19 cases in the state rising, the government has formed 100 teams, each consisting of one doctor, one staff nurse and one medico social worker for contact tracing.

Free ration for the next two months will be given to all who avail ration in one go, Karnataka Chief Minister BS Yediyurappa said on Sunday.

Till date, 26 Covid-19 patients, including one death, have been confirmed in the state.

While a government hospital with 1,700 beds has been directed to be converted into a special hospital to treat Covid-19 patients, the state said facilities will be equipped and capacity improved immediately, so that for every one million population minimum 200 tests can be conducted. The state has also sealed its borders.

Karnataka has also shut down all educational institutions, malls, theatres, restaurants, cafes and pubs till March-end.

First Published: Sun, March 22 2020. 22:57 IST

