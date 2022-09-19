Karnataka govt likely to follow Chhattisgarh's model of child care

-
A team of project officers of Karnataka, Tata Trust and UNICEF visited Chhattisgarh’s Anganwadi Centres to observe the innovative measures taken by the state government to improve facilities in the field of early childhood care and education (ECCE).
The team, in coordination with the women and child development department, visited the Anganwadi centres of Kotni and Mohlai in Durg district.
Besides observing the activities under ECCE, they became acquainted with the Bhupesh Baghel government-run public welfare schemes like Mukhyamantri Suposhan Abhiyan, Suposhan Vatika, and Gauthans.
The team was on an extensive tour of Anganwadi centres and homes of some of the beneficiaries to take stock of the grassroots situation after interacting with them.
“They appreciated the collective effort of the state government and Mitanin communities, who are contributing towards improving the health index and nutritional levels in women and children,” a state government spokesperson said.
The visiting delegates said they would chart an action plan to implement Chhattisgarh’s innovative schemes in Karnataka as well, the spokesperson added.
The team visited the Adarsh Anganwadi Centre of village Mohlai and noted the ECCE activities being done for the holistic development of children.
They praised the quality of food being given to the children in the Anganwadi Centre, the spokesperson said.
They were informed by the Anganwadi workers that the vegetables and fruits grown in the Badi (field) are being consumed at the centre itself. The Bari project is another innovative welfare scheme that promotes organic backyard farming in the centres.
The delegates were also briefed that milk obtained from the Gauthan was provided to the children free of cost. This would prove useful in eradicating malnutrition among children.
After Mohlai, the team reached the village of Kotni and observed the activities being done for the emotional, physical and intellectual development of children at Anganwadi centres.
The team examined and appreciated the quality of food being provided to the children at the centre.
First Published: Mon, September 19 2022. 17:21 IST