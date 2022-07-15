Karnataka reports 977 new Covid-19 cases, one death; active cases at 6,702

-
ALSO READ
Solara Active Pharma tanks 20%, hits 52-week low on weak Q3 results
Jabra Elite 7 Active review: Quality ANC and some real punchy sound
Mumbai logs 1,290 new Covid cases, two deaths; active tally nearly 12,000
Mumbai logs 1,648 covid cases, 2 new deaths; active tally down to 13,501
Maharashtra reports 2,760 Covid-19 cases, 5 deaths; active tally at 18,672
-
Karnataka on Friday reported 977 fresh coronavirus cases and one death taking the total infections and fatalities to 39,84,002 and 40,085 respectively, the State Health Department said.
The department in its daily COVID bulletin said 1,013 people were discharged, taking the total number of recoveries to 39,37,173 till date. Active cases stood at 6,702.
Of the total infections, Bengaluru urban district contributed 871 while there were 21 cases in Dharwad, 11 in Kolar, 10 in Ballari, and eight in Dakshina Kannada.
The lone death in the state occurred in Dharwad where a 73-year-old man died of Severe Acute Respiratory Illness in a hospital.
There were zero infections and fatalities in seven districts of the state.The positivity rate for the day was 3.73 per cent, the department said.
As many as 26,150 tests were conducted, those included 18,934 RT-PCR tests. The total tests done till date was 6.73 crore.
A total of 1,03,426 people were inoculated, taking the total number of those vaccinated so far to 11.35 crore , the department said.
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU