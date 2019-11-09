- SC's Ayodhya verdict today: All you need to know about Babri Masjid case
Kartarpur Corridor LIVE: PM Modi to open path for Sikh pilgrimage today
Kartarpur Sahib Corridor LIVE updates: Thousands of Sikh pilgrims are eagerly waiting to visit Gurdwara Darbar Sahib after Modi and Imran Khan separately inaugurate the Kartarpur Corridor
Construction works underway at the Kartarpur Corridor in Pakistan side, as Gurdwara Darbar Sahib is seen in the background, Thursday, Oct 24, 2019 | Photo: PTI
Kartarpur Corridor LIVE updates: India and Pakistan are set to make a historic move with the opening of the Kartarpur Corridor on Saturday. This corridor will allow Indian pilgrims to visit one of the holiest Sikh shrines in the Pakistani town of Narowal without the need for a visa. This landmark people-to-people initiative comes against the backdrop of strained bilateral ties between the two countries over the issue of Kashmir. Thousands of Sikh pilgrims are eagerly waiting to visit Gurdwara Darbar Sahib after Prime Minister Narendra Modi and his Pakistani counterpart Imran Khan separately inaugurate the cross-border pathway in their respective countries. PM Modi will flag off the first batch of over 500 Indian pilgrims travelling to the holy shrine. PM Khan will inaugurate the corridor on the Pakistani side and receive Indian Sikh pilgrims, including former prime minister Manmohan Singh.
Robust security infrastructure has been put in place, with CCTV surveillance and public address systems.
The foundation stone for the Kartarpur Corridor had been laid on the Indian side on November 26, 2018. Two days later, the foundation stone had been laid on the Pakistani side.
