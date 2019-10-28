Kartarpur Corridor online booking: Steps to apply, check application status

The historic Corridor connecting Dera Baba Nanak shrine in India's Punjab with Darbar Sahib at in Pakistan is set to open on November 12, 2019. Indian citizens and OCI Card holders wanting to visit Darbar Sahib can now register online by visiting prakashpurb550.mha.gov.in.

The online registration portal went live soon after India and Pakistan signed a landmark agreement on October 24, 2019 to operationalise the historic Kartarpur Corridor. Pakistan Prime Minister Imran Khan would formally inaugurate the corridor on November 9, ahead of the 550th birth anniversary of Guru Nanak Dev on November 12.

Eligibility criteria for Corridor Booking

Pilgrims can only register online. To do so, they should either be citizens of India or possess the Overseas Citizen of India (OCI) Card. OCI Card holders should also hold valid passports of their country. Indian pilgrims must have valid Indian passports.

Documents needed for Kartarpur Online Registration

Applicants will be asked to upload soft copies of few documents during the registration. Indian citizens need to have a soft copy of their passport size photograph and scanned copies of the first and last page of their passport. OCI Card holders should have OCI Card details with them.

eBooking: Steps to apply

Step 1: Visit Ministry of Home Affairs' website, prakashpurb550.mha.gov.in. Scroll down to find and read the "Instructions for Filling Registration Form"

Step 2: Click on "Apply Online" at the top panel





Step 3: Select your nationality and date of journey. Press "Continue" to proceed.

Step 4: The website will show the dates on which slots are available. Select the day you want to visit Kartarpur as per availability.

Step 5: "Part A" of the Kartarpur Corridor registration form will appear on the screen. Fill it and click on "Save & Continue". Do the same for the remaining parts as well.



Step 6: At the later stages, you will be asked to upload soft copies of your documents such as photograph and passport.





Step 7: Once you complete all the stages, you will get your registration number and a pdf copy of the form. Save the pdf file and the registration number for future use.

Pilgrims will be informed by SMS and email of the confirmation of registration three to four days in advance of the date of travel. An Electronic Travel Authorisation will also be generated.

As the portal works on the 'first-come-first-served' basis, pilgrims are advised to register as soon as they can.

How to check status of Kartarpur Corridor application?

Applicants can check the "Kartarpur registration status" by visiting the same portal. A dedicated tab -- Registration Status -- is provided on the top panel of the homepage for the purpose. You can see the status by entering your registration number, passport number and date of birth.

The final status will be sent to the applicant via SMS and e-mail (if registered). "(It) will be sent to the applicant at least 4 days prior to the date of travel through SMS and email ", the portal states.