Kartarpur Sahib Corridor: Timeline to the landmark event in Pakistan

Chronology of events leading up to the opening of the landmark Kartarpur Sahib Corridor linking Gurdwara Darbar Sahib in Pakistan's Kartarpur to Dera Baba Nanak shrine in India's Gurdaspur district. First Gurdwara, Gurdwara Kartarpur Sahib, was established in 1522 by the first Sikh Guru, Guru Nanak Dev, where he is believed to have died.
1999: Kartarpur Sahib Corridor proposed by then PM Atal Bihari Vajpayee when he took a bus ride to Lahore during a peace initiative with Pakistan
2000: Pakistan agrees to allow Sikh pilgrims from India to visit the shrine visa-free (and without passport) through a bridge
Aug 15, 2018: Punjab minister Navjot Sidhu attends Pakistan PM Imran Khan's swearing-in ceremony
Aug 21, 2018: Upon his return, Sidhu says Pakistan govt would open the Kartarpur corridor
on Guru Nanak's 550th birth anniversary
Nov 22, 2018: Indian Cabinet approves the Kartarpur corridor
from Dera Baba Nanak to the Pakistan border
Mar 14, 2019: The first meeting between officials of India and Pakistan takes place in Attari
Jul 14, 2019: Second round of the talks held in Wagah; India gives Pakistan dossier on possible attempts to disrupt pilgrimage
Sep 4, 2019: Third round of talks takes place at Attari
Oct 20, 2019: Pakistan PM Imran Khan says will open corridor on November 9
Oct 21, 2019: India express 'disappointment' over Pakistan's $20 fee for Kartarpur Sahib but ready to ink pact
Oct 24, 2019: India, Pakistan sign agreement to operationalise the corridor
Nov 4, 2019: Sikh separatists, including Jarnail Singh Bhindranwale, feature in Pakistan's official video on Kartarpur; India conveys its objections
Nov 7, 2019: Amid confusion, Pak Armay says Indian pilgrims will require passport to visit Kartarpur
Nov 8, 2019: Pakistan says won't charge $20 as service fee from Indian pilgrims on November 9 and 12
Nov 8, 2019: PM Narendra Modi flags off the first batch of over 550 Indian pilgrims. Pak PM Imran Khan inaugurates the Kartarpur Corridor
on Pakistani side
