Kartarpur Sahib Corridor: Timeline to the landmark event in Pakistan

Chronology of events leading up to the opening of the landmark Sahib Corridor linking Gurdwara Darbar Sahib in Pakistan's to Dera Baba Nanak shrine in India's Gurdaspur district. First Gurdwara, Gurdwara Sahib, was established in 1522 by the first Sikh Guru, Guru Nanak Dev, where he is believed to have died.









1999: Kartarpur Sahib Corridor proposed by then PM Atal Bihari Vajpayee when he took a bus ride to Lahore during a peace initiative with Pakistan

2000: Pakistan agrees to allow Sikh pilgrims from India to visit the shrine visa-free (and without passport) through a bridge



Aug 15, 2018: Punjab minister Navjot Sidhu attends Pakistan PM Imran Khan's swearing-in ceremony









Aug 21, 2018: Upon his return, Sidhu says Pakistan govt would open the on Guru Nanak's 550th birth anniversary



Nov 22, 2018: Indian Cabinet approves the from Dera Baba Nanak to the Pakistan border



Mar 14, 2019: The first meeting between officials of India and Pakistan takes place in Attari



Jul 14, 2019: Second round of the talks held in Wagah; India gives Pakistan dossier on possible attempts to disrupt pilgrimage









Sep 4, 2019: Third round of talks takes place at Attari

Oct 20, 2019: Pakistan PM Imran Khan says will open corridor on November 9



Oct 21, 2019: India express 'disappointment' over Pakistan's $20 fee for Kartarpur Sahib but ready to ink pact









Oct 24, 2019: India, Pakistan sign agreement to operationalise the corridor

Nov 4, 2019: Sikh separatists, including Jarnail Singh Bhindranwale, feature in Pakistan's official video on Kartarpur; India conveys its objections



Nov 7, 2019: Amid confusion, Pak Armay says Indian pilgrims will require passport to visit Kartarpur



Nov 8, 2019: Pakistan says won't charge $20 as service fee from Indian pilgrims on November 9 and 12



Nov 8, 2019: PM Narendra Modi flags off the first batch of over 550 Indian pilgrims. Pak PM Imran Khan inaugurates the on Pakistani side

