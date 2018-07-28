Karunanidhi in ICU after drop in blood pressure, DMK leaders visit hospital

-
Former Tamil Nadu Chief Minister M Karunanidhi was hospitalised early on Saturday morning after a drop in his blood pressure, officials of the health facility said.
The hospital management said the 94-year-old DMK leader, who was admitted to the ICU (Intensive Care Unit) at 1.30 am, was stable. A panel of doctors is treating him.
Several senior DMK leaders, including working president M K Stalin and his estranged elder brother, M K Alagiri, were at the hospital. Other frontline leaders such as Duraimurugan, Rajya Sabha MP Kanimozhi and former Union minister A Raja too visited the hospital.
Party cadres had poured in near the hospital complex after receiving the news about Karunanidhi being admitted there. They were chanting "long live Thalaivar" (leader). Some of them were holding Karunanidhi's photos.
The Kauvery Hospital, which is monitoring his health, said on Thursday that there has been a decline in Karunanidhi's health due to age-related ailments.
"He is currently being treated... with intravenous antibiotics and fluids. He is being monitored and treated round the clock by a team of medical and nursing professionals, who are providing hospital-level care at his home," Kauvery Hospital's Executive Director Aravindan Selvaraj said.
The DMK leaders had visited Karunanidhi at his home in Gopalapuram area before he was taken to the hospital. Among the visitors was Alagiri, who was expelled from the party by the DMK chief in January 2014 after a prolonged struggle for power with Stalin.
Hours before Karunanidhi was moved to the hospital, Stalin had said the former Tamil Nadu Chief Minister's health was improving. On Wednesday, he had assured people that there was nothing to worry about his father's health.
Security was tightened at the former Tamil Nadu CM's residence as DMK cadres kept pouring in there as well.
For the past two years, the DMK president has not been making any public appearance owing to his ill health, but he still holds the top post in the Dravidian party.
Karunanidhi has not been keeping well since October 2016. A few days ago, he underwent a procedure to change his tracheostomy tube to help him in breathing.
Karunanidhi, who is addressed as 'Kalaignar' (artiste) by his supporters, followers and some politicians, entered his 50th year as party chief on Friday.
