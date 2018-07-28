Karunanidhi's health is improving, will return home soon: DMK spokesperson

-
Amid rumours and tensions over former Tamil Nadu Chief Minister M Karunanidhi's health, party spokesperson and MP, T K S Elangovan, said that the 94-year-old DMK chief's condition is improving and that he will return home soon.
Speaking to reporters on Saturday outside a private hospital, where Karunanidhi is admitted, Elangovan asked people not to believe 'false news'. "Kalignar is stable. Some people are trying to spread false news that he has passed away. People should not believe that news," he said.
Hospital management said Karunanidhi was admitted to the ICU early Saturday morning, at around at 1.30 am following a drop in blood pressure.
The hospital management added that his condition is stable and a panel of doctors is treating him.
The Kauvery Hospital, which has been monitoring his health, had said on Thursday that there had been a slight decline in Karunanidhi's health due to age-related ailments.
"He is currently being treated... with intravenous antibiotics and fluids. He is being monitored and treated round the clock by a team of medical and nursing professionals, who are providing hospital-level care at his home," Kauvery Hospital's Executive Director Aravindan Selvaraj said.
