KCR's son and nephew among six new ministers in Telangana cabinet

Telangana chief minister inducted six more ministers into his cabinet on Sunday.

The new ministers include the chief minister's son and nephew T Harish Rao. Both had served as ministers in Rao's cabinet in the first tenure of his government. The new induction of ministers comes just six months after his earlier expansion of the cabinet on February 19.

With this latest expansion, chief minister Rao's cabinet will have a total of 18 ministers, which is the maximum permissible limit in proportion to the number of MLAs in the state legislative assembly.

Tamilsai Soundararajan, who took over as the new Governor of Telangana earlier in the day, administered oath of office and oath of secrecy to the new ministers at a simple ceremony held in the Raj Bhavan in the afternoon.

The latest cabinet expansion marks the first-ever entry of two women ministers in KCR's government. Of the two women ministers, Sabita Indra Reddy, who had recently joined the ruling Telangana Rashtra Samiti (TRS) worked as a minister in the Y S Rajasekhara Reddy government in the undivided Andhra Pradesh state. The second minister, Satyavati Rathod, was first elected as MLA on Telugu Desam Party (TDP) ticket in the year 2009. Currently a member of Legislative Council, Rathod had joined TRS in the year 2014.

The other two ministers are four-time MLA Gangula Kamalakar from Karimnagar and first-time MLA Puvvada Ajay Kumar from Khammam. Kamalakar had joined TRS in 2013, while Ajay Kumar did so in 2016. He was earlier with the Congress.