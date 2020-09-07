Kerala CM inaugurates final stretch of Phase-I construction of Kochi Metro

-
Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan on Monday inaugurated the final stretch of the Phase-I construction of the Kochi Metro via video conferencing.
The inauguration was presided by Hardeep Singh Puri, Union Minister of Housing & Urban Affairs.
The three-km-long stretch connects Thykoodam to Petta. With the commissioning of the new stretch, the total length of the Kochi Metro's network is 28.61 km.
Kerala Transport Minister AK Saseendran also attended the event virtually. Kochi Mayor Soumini Jain, Ernakulam MP Hibi Eden, Thrikkakkara MLA PT Thomas and Thrippunithura MLA M Swaraj travelled in the first metro train from Petta.
