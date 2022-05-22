Kerala Congress chief Sudhakaran alleges police booked him out of vendetta

-
ALSO READ
Kerala turning into unlawful state under CM Vijayan Pinarayi: Nadda
Kerala to have 15,000 startups, create 200,000 jobs in 5 years: CM Vijayan
'Weakened' Congress unable to challenge BJP, says CPIM's Sitaram Yechury
Kerala tweaks liquor policy, IT parks now allowed to serve liquor
Congress slams Kerala govt's move to study 'Gujarat model' of governance
-
After he was booked by the state police, the Kerala Pradesh Congress Committee (KPCC) chief K Sudhakaran on Saturday alleged that the police were acting out of vendetta.
Speaking to reporters, he said, "The police are not registering cases on the basis of crime, but as part of politics."
The Kerala Opposition leader VD Satheesan also said that the case against Sudhakaran was invalid.
"The case is wrong. If the case (against Sudhakaran) is registered, a number of cases would also be registered against the Communist Party of India-Marxist (CPI-M) leaders.
Sudhakaran was booked under IPC section 153 (Wantonly giving provocation with intent to cause riot--if rioting be committed--if not committed) by the Palarivattom Police on Thursday, for making "highly reprehensible" comments over the state chief minister Pinarayi Vijayan.
While addressing the media persons on Tuesday, the KPCC chief had used the slang "the dog with a broken chain" for Vijayan.
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU