Youth Cong launches 'Bharat Jodo' campaign on Rajiv's death anniversary

-
ALSO READ
Sonia, Priyanka Gandhi pay homage to Rajiv Gandhi on his death anniversary
Rajiv Gandhi assassination: SC orders release of convict after 31 years
Ex-PM Rajiv Gandhi's policies helped shape modern India: Rahul Gandhi
PM Modi to virtually inaugurate 25th National Youth Festival today
PM Modi pays tributes to former PM Rajiv Gandhi on death anniversary
-
The Indian Youth Congress (IYC) on Saturday launched the "Rajiv Kranti Bharat Jodo" campaign on the death anniversary of former Prime Minister of India Rajiv Gandhi at Talkatora Stadium in Delhi.
Thousands of Youth Congress workers from all over the country reached Talkatora Stadium on this occasion. IYC organized other programs like a blood donation camp, and a photo exhibition based on the life of Rajiv Gandhi.
National President of Indian Youth Congress, Srinivas BV said that the revolutionary thought of former Prime Minister Rajiv Gandhi laid the foundation of Young India.
"The foundation of the digital revolution we are in today was laid by Rajiv Gandhi in the country. It was Rajiv who gave the youth the power to vote by reducing the age limit. Through this program, we have started a new revolution as the beginning of connecting India," he said.
He also said that during the freedom struggle Mahatma Gandhi had dreamt of strengthening the villages, and Rajiv Gandhi fulfilled it.
"Through Panchayati Raj, he brought authority and power to the doorstep of the villages. When there was an atmosphere of instability in the country, Rajiv Gandhi followed the path of Bapu and kept the country united through peace agreements," the National President of IYC said.
Indian Youth Congress National Media in-charge Rahul Rao said, "Through this program, 'Bharat Jodo Abhiyan' was started, as well as a blood donation camp and a photo exhibition based on the life of Rajiv Gandhi was also organized on the occasion of the death anniversary of Shri Rajiv Gandhi."
Former Prime Minister Rajiv Gandhi was assassinated in 1991 by the terrorist organisation Liberation Tigers of Tamil Eelam or LTTE in Tamil Nadu during an election campaign.
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU