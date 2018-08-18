Kerala floods: CM says initial loss at Rs 195 bn, Centre offers Rs 5 bn

The loss due to the heavy monsoon, flood and landslides across 13 districts in is pegged at around Rs 195.12 billion, as per the preliminary estimates and the number is expected to increase as the situation is going from bad to worse, said Chief Minister

Meanwhile, Prime Minister Narendra Modi, who is currently, resumed the aerial that had to be abandoned earlier due to bad weather and also announced a temporary relief Rs 5 billion against the state's demand of Rs 20 billion.

After attending a review meeting at Kochi chaired by the Prime Minister today, Vijayan said on social media that the loss due to the devastation has been pegged at Rs 195.12 billion. He added that this is the initial estimate and that the actual number would be known once the water recedes.

According to the (IMD), Thiruvananthapuram, two districts continue to be on red alert, while the rest are expected to see lower rainfall today.

With the water receding, pictures of the devastation show several kilometres of roads destroyed completely or partially and buildings damaged beyond repair.

Modi had landed in Thiruvananthapuram on Friday night and arrived in Kochi on Saturday morning to take stock of the situation in the disaster-hit state.

Shortly after arriving, PM Modi’s chopper, which was to be used for an aerial survey of flood-affected districts, returned to Kochi Naval air base due to bad weather.

Thereafter, Modi chaired a high-level meeting with Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan, Union Minister Alphons KJ and other state ministers to assess the damage and check the rehabilitation measures employed by the administration.

A colossal southwest monsoon in has resulted in floods and landslides in the state, which is worst in the last 100 years.