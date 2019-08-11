Kerala floods: The deluge of sorrow continues unabated second year in a row

Even as it faces another flood-like situation, Kerala is still struggling to recover from last year’s deluge, the worst in 100 years. The disaster in August 2018 had reportedly killed more than 400 people, with many still missing.

And as of Saturday, floods this time have so far claimed over 42 lives. According to official figures given by the Kerala government, the loss the state suffered last year was Rs 26,718 crore, which included damaged roads, homes, and infrastructure. However, opposition parties allege slow execution and lack of planning have hobbled the ...