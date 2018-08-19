Kerala floods to hurt one in five BSE500 cos; Tyre firms may be hit hardest

As ferocious floods hit life in Kerala, India Inc too is unlikely to remain unharmed. A look at the exposure of Indian companies to the state suggests that at least one in five BSE500 companies is likely to be impacted due to the floods, which could in turn have a bearing on their September quarter (Q2) results.

The impact and its longevity, however, is yet not known but experts say among the sectors most impacted are tyre and automobile, which are the first in line given Kerala’s monopoly in the rubber industry. Banks, general insurance and consumer discretionary and several ...