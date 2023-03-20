JUST IN
Power producers owe Rs 16,629.41 cr to Coal India for fuel supplies: Govt
Railway meting out injustice to managers in terms of pay: Employees' union
Yet to receive report from states on crop damages by untimely rains: Govt
MHA recommends CBI inquiry against Harsh Mander's NGO for FCRA 'violation'
Mundra petrochemical work suspended as finances not tied-up yet: Adani
Amritpal maintains close links with ISI, drug dealers who gifted him SUV
Delhi accounts for 70% of One Nation One Ration Card transactions in India
India to be among top 5 markets for Cisco globally by 2025: Chittilapilly
Nations' climate efforts not enough to contain global warming: IPCC
Yogi 2.0: Uttar Pradesh CM to list achievements on first anniversary
You are here: Home » Current Affairs Â» News
Power producers owe Rs 16,629.41 cr to Coal India for fuel supplies: Govt
icon-arrow-left
Farmers urge govt to fulfil commitments as they descend at Ramlila Maidan
Business Standard

Kerala gets first transgender person as lawyer in Advocate Padma Laxmi

Kerala gets its first transgender advocate Padma Laxmi enrolled with the Bar Council of Kerala on Sunday, March 19

Topics
Transgender | Kerala | BS Web Reports

BS Web Team  |  New Delhi 

Gay, LGBTQ
Representative image. Photo: wikimedia.org

Kerala got its first transgender advocate Padma Laxmi enrolled with the Bar Council of Kerala on Sunday, March 19.

A Transwoman, Padma Lakshmi was handed over her Bar enrolment certificate at an event organised by the Bar Council of Kerala on Sunday, March 19. Padma Lakshmi completed her graduation from Ernakulam Government Law College.

Kerala's Law Minister, P Rajeev took to Instagram to share a congratulatory post for Lakshmi.

View this post on Instagram

A post shared by P Rajeev (@prajeevofficial)

"Congratulations to Padma Lakshmi who overcame all the hurdles of life and enrolled as the first transgender advocate in Kerala. Becoming the first is always the hardest achievement in history. There are no predecessors on the way to the goal.

Obstacles will be inevitable. There will be people to mute and discourage. Padma Lakshmi has written her name in the legal history by overcoming all this." P Rajeev wrote in his Instagram post.

Kerala was the first state in India to bring in a state policy for transgenders. The policy was announced by Chief Secretary Jiji Thomson at the ‘International Conference on Gender Equality’ in Kovalam on November 12, 2015.

The 'State policy for transgenders in Kerala 2015' was the first of its kind in India when the state government introduced it. The state rolled out this policy to ensure equal access to different services and resources throughout the state to the transgender community, and protect them from harassment.

Sathyasri Sharmila became the first transgender lawyer in India in 2018. Joyita Mondal became first India's first transgender judge in 2017 in West Bengal.

Subscribe to Business Standard Premium

Exclusive Stories, Curated Newsletters, 26 years of Archives, E-paper, and more!

Insightful news, sharp views, newsletters, e-paper, and more! Unlock incisive commentary only on Business Standard.

Download the Business Standard App for latest Business News and Market News .

Read our full coverage on Transgender

First Published: Mon, March 20 2023. 19:41 IST

`
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU