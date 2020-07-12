Kerala gold smuggling case: Accused Swapna Suresh, Sandeep Nair arrested

The two main accused in Kerala case, Swapna Suresh and Sandeep Nair have been arrested by the Investigation Agency (NIA). Both the accused will be produced before court in Kochi, Kerala on Sunday.

Suresh and Nair were detained by from Bengaluru, Karnataka on Saturday.

Suresh has been named as the second accused and Nair as the fourth accused in the FIR filed by Both have been slapped with Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act, 1967, (UAPA) along with the first accused, Sarith PS, and third accused Fazil Fareed

Sarith PS has already been arrested by the Customs, while Fazil Fareed is still at large. NIA officials yesterday conducted a detailed interrogation of Sarith after reaching the customs office in Kochi where he is in custody.

Kerala DGP had constituted a special investigation team headed by Kochi City Deputy Commissioner of Police G Poonguzhali. The team he said will also coordinate with Customs and the NIA.