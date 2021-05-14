Kerala govt extends lockdown till May 23 to curb coronavirus infection

The Kerala government



on Friday announced that the total being enforced in the state from May 8 to May 16 will be extended till May 23 to contain the massive spread of COVID-19.

The decision to extend the was taken in view of high test positivity rates in districts, Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan said.

The state is currently under a 9-day complete shutdown as part of its efforts to bring down the daily caseload of infected persons.

