Kerala govt withdraws general consent accorded to CBI to probe cases

-
ALSO READ
UDF ally Kerala Congress (M) likely to join Left Democratic Front
Kerala govt launches portal to support pandemic-hit MSME sector
President Trump not to attend UNGA session in-person: WH chief of staff
Kerala opposition steps up pressure on CM to quit over gold smuggling case
No Confidence Motion against LDF defeated in Kerala, CM attacks Congress
-
Left-ruled Kerala on
Wednesday decided to withdraw the general consent accorded to the Central Bureau of Investigaton (CBI) to probe cases, joining a list of non-BJP ruled states including Maharashtra to have effected a similar move.
Kerala, ruled by the CPI(M)-led LDF, became the fifth state afterMaharashtra, West Bengal, Rajasthanand Chhattisgarh to withdraw the general consent accorded to the CBI to excercise its powers under the Delhi Special Police Establishment Act.
The decision was taken at a cabinet meeting chaired by Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan, an official statement here said.
The lone Left-ruled state in the country took the key decision at a time when the CBI was probing various alleged irregularities in its ambitious Life Mission project, a housing initiative for the poor.
"We have decided to withdraw the general consent given to the CBI, through the notifications under the Section 6 of the Delhi Special Police Establishment Act 1946," it said.
"The Central agency would be entrusted with the investigation of cases in necessarysituations, only with the special permission of the state government," it added.
The consent is akin to a blanket nod for the agency to probe scheduled offences specified in the Delhi Special Police Establishment Act (DPSE) Act, 1946.
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU