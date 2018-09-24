Kerala on 'yellow alert, IMD predicts heavy rains on September 25'

Kerala, the State where the devastating rains, floods and landslides have taken a toll of hundreds of people, resulting in loss to the tune of over Rs 300 billion, is expected to receive heavy rainfalls on September 25, said the State government.

"Met department has predicted heavy rain (64.4mm to 124.4mm) in the districts of Pathanamthitta, Idukki & Wayanad districts for September 25. Moreover, yellow alert has been issued for Palakkad, Idukki, Thrissur and Wayanad districts for 26th," said Kerala Chief Minister on Twitter.

These districts were among the worst affected during the recent deluge.

The State Disaster Management Authority has instructed district authorities to be on alert and directed them to take necessary precautions, he added.

According to the Indian Meteorological Department (IMD) forecast, these districts are most likely to see heavy rains. Yellow alert is a warning colour code, which indicates the situation has to be watched and updated, while the next levels are orange and red, which respectively indicates 'Alert' (be prepared) and 'Warning' (Take Action).

Kerala had seen heavy rains, flood and landslides during the monsoon since the beginning of June, till the last week of August, disrupting normal life in at least 12 out of 14 districts. This resulted in an irreparable loss to thousands of people. These 12 states were on red alert for several days continuously.

The recent floods have taken the lives of 483 individuals, while 14 went missing and around 140 people were hospitalised. On August 21 alone around 14,50,707 individuals from 3,91,494 families were in relief camps, according to the official records.

The State has been in an effort to raise funds and rebuild the infrastructure. A central team is visiting the State to take stock of the losses and the State government is expected to submit its request for central assistance for both the losses and to rebuild the State. It has also sought the government officials to contribute a month's salary to the relief fund, in a Salary Challenge, which has also become a controversy as there were allegations that the State government is pressurising the government officials to pay the amount.

Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan, who arrived here on Sunday from the US after completing his treatment for an undisclosed ailment, urged Malayalees in the US to contribute liberally to rebuild the flood-hit state and said he hoped Rs 1.5 billion would be raised from them.

He said Keralites willing to contribute should become members of the global salary challenge, which envisages each participant contributing a month's salary for the state.

"Only through your cooperation can a new Kerala be built. Crowdfunding measures are inevitable," he said in his twitter account.

Crowd funding is among the routes the government is mulling to raise the resources to rebuild the state, which has suffered an estimated loss of over Rs 400 billion.

Kerala has also seen the rivers drying up and groundwater levels going down and various phenomenon like insects from the underground dying in large numbers due to lack of moisture in the soil. The state government said that it has been conducting a study to find out the reasons behind these issues and find out a remedy.