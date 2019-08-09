Rains wreak havoc in Kerala, Karnataka, Maharashtra, Odisha: Top 10 updates

Incessant rains have triggered flooding in parts of Maharashtra, Karnataka, Goa, Gujarat, Kerala, Andhra Pradesh and Odisha, leading to heavy casualties and widespread devastation. In a grim reminder of last year's devastating floods that devastated Kerala, heavy rains, landslips and floods are again battering the state this monsoon. Eight people have already lost their lives in the state, while almost 10,000 people have already been evacuated to safety. The flood situation remains grim in Southern and Northern Karnataka, where the swollen Krishna, Ghataprabha and Malaprabha rivers are wreaking a havoc, forcing the evacuation of close to 200,000 people to safer places. Over 20 people are estimated to have died.

Monsoon 2019: Top 10 developments

1. Kerala rain: A year after the state went through the worst flood in a century, Kerala is experiencing another serious flood situation, with many places inundated and landslides killing several in the Wayanad district.

The Cochin International Airport has closed operations since Thursday night and has been announced to be shut until Sunday 3 pm.

The state government has announced the opening of 315 flood relief camps across the state, moving around 22,165 people from 5,936 families in the state till Friday morning. Wayanad has the most number of camps at 105, according to Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan. The shutters of more than 12 dams were opened till Thursday night and the State Disaster Management Authority has said that water has been rising fast in these reservoirs.





2. Rahul Gandhi seeks Modi's help for Wayanad

Former Congress chief and Wayanad MP Rahul Gandhi on Friday spoke to Prime Minister Narendra Modi seeking help for people affected by flood following incessant rains in Kerala over the past two days.

Modi assured him of all necessary assistance.

A massive landslip has been reported from Meppadi in the hilly Wayanad district, where, according to a MLA C K Saseendran, a temple,church, a couple of houses and a few vehicles have come under soil. Several people are missing.



The flood situation in my parliamentary constituency, #Wayanad is grim. I’m monitoring the situation closely & have spoken to the Kerala CM and key Govt officials to expedite relief.



I will be reaching out to PM Modi as well to brief him & request Central Govt. assistance. pic.twitter.com/HWN8LXgE4h — Rahul Gandhi (@RahulGandhi) August 8, 2019

3. flood: Over 200,000 people have been evacuated to safer places due to floods that have wreaked havoc in five districts of western Sangli and Kolhapur are the worst-hit districts.

The region has been incessantly pounded by rains in the past few days.

The total number of deaths due to rain or flood-related incidents in the five districts during this period has stood at 27, officials have said.





4. Andhra Pradesh rain: Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister Y S Jagan Mohan Reddy on Thursday conducted an aerial survey of flood-affected areas of East Godavari district and announced a special aid of Rs 5,000 each to the families whose homes were submerged. Heavy downpour in the catchment area of Godavari basin and incessant rains in East and West Godavari districts from July 31 had triggered the floods.

5. Karnataka flood: Bus services have been cancelled on certain routes in the wake of incandescent in Karnataka. Karnataka State Road Transport Corporation (KSRTC) said that bus services between Mysuru to Madikeri and Mysuru to H D Kote Road routes were suspended keeping in mind passenger safety. Holealur town in Karnataka was also affected due to floods caused by overflowing of Mallapur dam. Owing to torrential downpour, hundreds of people were forced to take shelter at Holealur station. Rescue and relief operations in flood-affected areas are in full swing as the Disaster Relief Force (NDRF) has deployed several teams in Karnataka.





CM Yediyurappa conducts aerial survey of flood ravaged north #Karnataka.



Report: Sudhindra pic.twitter.com/GJJcypN31B — All India Radio News (@airnewsalerts) August 9, 2019

6. Odisha rain: Rain-battered south Odisha, where fears of flood loomed large, was limping back to normalcy on Thursday with subsiding and water gradually receding from submerged areas, officials said.

A man was killed and his son went missing after being swept away in the gushing waters, while crossing a hilly stream in Belghar area of Kandhamal district, they said.

The deep depression that triggered heavy rain in most parts of Odisha, weakened into a depression and lay centred over north Chhattisgarh and neighbourhood, the meteorological centre here said in a special bulletin.

7. Goa rains: Around 150 families have been evacuated in four tehsils of Goa following heavy rains and release of water from Tillari dam on Goa-Maharashtra border. Tourists and fishermen have been advised to stay away from the sea.

8.Gujarat rains: Gujarat has so far received 61.55 per cent of its average annual rainfall, official data showed. Over 21,000 people were shifted to safer places in south Gujarat region over the last few days. Several areas in Surat, Valsad, Bharuch, Narmada and Dangs, in the southern part of the state, got heavy on Sunday and Monday. Manarola, Umerpada and Mandvi talukas of Surat have received heavy rains , according to data provided by the State Emergency Operation Centre. Several low-lying villages have been flooded and Disaster Response Force and Air Force teams are in the region for rescue and relief operations.

9. Rain, thunderstorm likely in parts of Himachal today: IMD

Several parts of Himachal Pradesh are likely to witness thunderstorm accompanied with light to moderate rainfall today, the India Meteorological Department (IMD) said.

Light to moderate rain/thunderstorm may occur at Dharamshala, Mandi, Manali, Kullu, Bilaspur, Una, Palampur, Hamirpur, Solan, and Shimla, the IMD said in its bulletin.

The weather forecasting agency has also predicted heavy rainfall in isolated places in the state from Sunday.

10. Mumbai rain: his weekend, Mumbai, Thane and Palghar can expect a break from the heavy rain as the IMD has withdrawn its 'orange alert' and forecast light to moderate rain.