JUST IN
Kerala rains: State economy takes a beating amid change in weather pattern
Over 500 PwD toilets can be used by transgenders: Delhi govt to HC
Tripura govt announces 5% dearness allowance hike ahead of Assembly polls
Centre conducts root cause analysis of public grievances at select depts
Goa Police crackdown on drunken driving, Tourism Minister hails decision
Kerala rain: Death toll reaches 13, several districts under red alert
Delhi: VP Naidu flags off Tiranga Bike Rally for MPs from Red Fort
Three Uttar Pradesh IAS officers seek voluntary retirement within a week
'Was lured by Rs 60 cr offer but....', Raj Minister's tells school girl
The downside of US drone strike: Afghanistan is still a terror base
You are here: Home » Current Affairs » News » National
Over 500 PwD toilets can be used by transgenders: Delhi govt to HC
Business Standard

Kerala rains: State economy takes a beating amid change in weather pattern

Preliminary industry estimates suggest losses of Rs 200 cr at least over last 4 days; no respite for state as 10 districts put on red alert

Topics
Kerala rains | IMD | Indian monsoon

Shine Jacob  |  Chennai 

Kerala rains
Representative Image

The heavy rainfall seen in Kerala over the past four days is set to continue with 10 districts of the state being put on red alert. This has left the people of the state and businesses counting the costs of the shift in rain pattern due to climate change.

TO READ THE FULL STORY, SUBSCRIBE NOW NOW AT JUST RS 249 A MONTH.

SUBSCRIBE TO INSIGHTS

What you get on Business Standard Premium?

  • icon Unlock 30+ premium stories daily hand-picked by our editors, across devices on browser and app.
  • icon Full access to our intuitive epaper - clip, save, share articles from any device; newspaper archives from 2006.
  • icon Curated newsletters on markets, personal finance, policy & politics, start-ups, technology, and more.
  • icon Pick your 5 favourite companies, get a daily email with all news updates on them.
  • icon 26 years of website archives.
  • icon Preferential invites to Business Standard events.
OR
Dear Reader,

Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.


We, however, have a request.

As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.

Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.

Digital Editor

Read our full coverage on Kerala rains

First Published: Wed, August 03 2022. 14:17 IST

`
.