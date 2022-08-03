JUST IN
China to punish outfits promoting Taiwan independence, bans food imports
Kerala rain: Death toll reaches 13, several districts under red alert

IANS  |  Thiruvananthapuram 

Kerala rain
Kerala rain (Photo/ANI)

Heavy rain continued in Kerala on the fourth day also, though the intensity appeared to have lessened. The death toll has reached 13, and red alert has been sounded in three out of the 14 districts of the state.

A few people were reported missing. The revenue authorities have started estimating the loss caused to properties and agricultural produce.

At Palakkad district 150 acres of vegetable farm was totally destroyed due to the floods.

Meanwhile, as a matter of precaution the state government has closed all educational intuitions on Wednesday in 12 of the 14 districts.

In the past 24 hours, the Neriyamangalam area in Ernakulam, which borders the hilly district of Idukki, received the maximum rainfall of 173 cms.

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has predicted rain for Wednesday and Thursday and fishermen have been advised to remain indoors until further notice.

Following the downpour, the Kerala State Film Awards ceremony scheduled for the day has been also postponed to a further date.

