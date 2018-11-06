Sabarimala temple LIVE: Protesters target journalists at Sannidhanam

A video journalist was injured in clashes at Sabarimala on Tuesday morning over reports of a woman below 50 attempting to enter the temple.
No woman in the age group of 10 to 50 years has yet been able to visit Sabarimala temple since the apex court's order on September 28.
