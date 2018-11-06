Sabarimala temple LIVE: Protesters target journalists at Sannidhanam

This is the second time Ayyappa's temple had opened in three weeks. Catch all the LIVE updates on Sabarimala temple

temple is open to devotees amid unprecedented security over apprehension of protests by those opposing the Supreme Court order allowing women of all age groups into the shrine. Today, Lord Ayyappa's temple will hold "Sree Chitira Atta Thirunal" puja to mark the birth anniversary of the last king of the princely state of Travancore Chithira Thirunal Balarama Varma. has virtually turned into a fortress with hundreds of police personnel, including armed commandos, dotting the place where surveillance cameras and mobile phone jammers were installed.

BS Web Team

Business Standard https://bsmedia.business-standard.com/_media/bs/wap/images/bs_logo_amp.png 177 22

No woman in the age group of 10 to 50 years has yet been able to visit temple since the apex court's order on September 28.