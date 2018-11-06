Sabarimala temple LIVE: Protesters target journalists at Sannidhanam

JUST IN
This is the second time Ayyappa's temple had opened in three weeks. Catch all the LIVE updates on Sabarimala temple

BS Web Team  |  New Delhi 

Sabarimala
Protests near Sabarimala temple

Sabarimala temple is open to devotees amid unprecedented security over apprehension of protests by those opposing the Supreme Court order allowing women of all age groups into the shrine. Today, Lord Ayyappa's temple will hold "Sree Chitira Atta Thirunal" puja to mark the birth anniversary of the last king of the princely state of Travancore Chithira Thirunal Balarama Varma. Sabarimala has virtually turned into a fortress with hundreds of police personnel, including armed commandos, dotting the place where surveillance cameras and mobile phone jammers were installed.

No woman in the age group of 10 to 50 years has yet been able to visit Sabarimala temple since the apex court's order on September 28.

A video journalist was injured in clashes at Sabarimala on Tuesday morning over reports of a woman below 50 attempting to enter the temple. 

According to police officials, no women devotee approached them for assistance in facilitating their entry in Sabarimala Temple.

Around 1,500 personnel are deployed in Pamba and Sannidhanam for maintenance of law and order.

In a purported audio clip, Pillai claimed of being in touch with Sabarimala priests before they warned police officials of closing the Sabarimala Temple if women enter the temple premises last month. However, Pillai defended himself saying, "So what? I am a lawyer also, he (Rajeevaru) had taken a legal opinion from me. Many CPM Ministers have also taken opinion from me and I have fought cases.

Chief priest of the Sabarimala Temple, Kandararu Rajeevaru denied consulting BJP Kerala unit chief P S Sreedharan Pillai before taking a call on shutting the doors of the Lord Ayyappa's shrine if women in the menstruating age entered its sanctum sanctorum.

First Published: Tue, November 06 2018. 09:01 IST

