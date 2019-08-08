Kerala signs MoU with Isro's VSSC to promote space technology in state

The government and Vikram Sarabhai Space Centre (VSSC) have signed a memorandum of understanding (MoU) to give a push to the state's endeavour in space technology. is also planning to set up a space park.

The agreement was signed by State IT Secretary M Sivasankar and VSSC Director S Somanath in the presence of Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan, at the CM’s Office on Thursday.

“With VSSC and the Government joining hands for the project, Kerala is set to make major strides in the space technology sector. This partnership will create an ideal ambiance for advanced research and development in space technology”, the chief minister said.

The agreement will help the VSSC support the state’s proposal to set up the country’s first Space Systems Park at Knowledge City in the state capital to attract global start-ups in the space sector and make it a major manufacturing hub for space-related technology, research and development.