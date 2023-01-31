JUST IN
Trump lawsuit claims Woodward audiobook violates copyright, seeks $50 mn
Business Standard

Kharge, several MPs won't be able to attend Prez address: Jairam Ramesh

The President addresses members of both Houses in the Parliament's Central Hall on the first day of budget session

Topics
Budget 2023 | mallikarjun kharge | Droupadi Murmu

Press Trust of India  |  Srinagar 

Jairam Ramesh
Jairam Ramesh

Leader of Opposition in Rajya Sabha Mallikarjun Kharge and several other Congress MPs will not be able to attend the President's address to both Houses of Parliament on Tuesday due to delayed flights from Srinagar airport on account of inclement weather conditions, party leader Jairam Ramesh said.

Several Congress leaders and MPs are in Srinagar for the concluding events of the Bharat Jodo Yatra that took place on Monday.

The President addresses members of both Houses in the Parliament's Central Hall on the first day of budget session.

"Due to delayed flights from Srinagar airport on account of inclement weather conditions, Leader of Opposition in the Rajya Sabha, @kharge ji & many other Congress MPs will be unable to attend the President's address to both Houses of Parliament at 11am today," Ramesh said in a tweet on Tuesday.

The Bharat Jodo Yatra ended on Monday with leaders of several parties joining Congress leader Rahul Gandhi as he capped his ambitious 145-day journey that covered some 4,000 km from Kanyakumari to Kashmir.

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

First Published: Tue, January 31 2023. 09:21 IST

