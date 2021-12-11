Kin of 11 farmers who died during protests given jobs by Punjab govt

-
ALSO READ
At least 8 dead during violence at Uttar Pradesh farmers' protest
No data on farmers who died, so no compensation, says govt in Parliament
Govt says no farmer died due to police action during farmers' protests
Govt should give Rs 5 cr compensation to kin of farmers 'martyred': Tewari
Do not upset farmers of Punjab, a border state: Pawar's advise to Centre
-
The kin of 11 farmers who lost their lives during the stir against the Centre's farm laws were given appointment letters for government jobs in Punjab on Saturday.
Chief Minister Charanjit Singh Channi and Agriculture and Farmers Welfare Minister Randeep Singh Nabha handed over the letters of appointment as clerk to the next of kin of the deceased farmers, according to an official release here.
Calling farmers the backbone of the state's economic structure, the chief minister said, "The state government will always undertake every possible step to ensure welfare of the victim families."
The state government has already given jobs to the kin of the 157 deceased farmers.
The state government had earlier announced Rs 5 lakh as financial aid and a job for one member each of the deceased farmers' families.
Farmers had claimed death of more than 700 peasants from Punjab, Haryana and other states during the agitation against the now-repealed farm laws.
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU