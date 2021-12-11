Kin of 11 farmers who died during protests given jobs by Punjab govt

The kin of 11 who lost their lives during the stir against the Centre's farm laws were given appointment letters for government jobs in on Saturday.

Chief Minister Charanjit Singh Channi and Agriculture and Welfare Minister Randeep Singh Nabha handed over the letters of appointment as clerk to the next of kin of the deceased farmers, according to an official release here.

Calling the backbone of the state's economic structure, the chief minister said, "The state government will always undertake every possible step to ensure welfare of the victim families."



The state government has already given jobs to the kin of the 157 deceased farmers.

The state government had earlier announced Rs 5 lakh as financial aid and a job for one member each of the deceased farmers' families.

Farmers had claimed death of more than 700 peasants from Punjab, Haryana and other states during the agitation against the now-repealed farm laws.

